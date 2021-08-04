Coachella Valley reports 626 new cases & 0 deaths over the past week

News

The Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for this week, with cases nearly double what the average cases are for the area.

Over the past 7 days, there were 626 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley. This brings the total number of cases up to 52,107.

City Case Total This Week for Valley Cities:

Indio: +129

Palm Springs: +109

Cathedral City: +77

Desert Hot Springs : +44

Palm Desert: +71

Rancho Mirage: +28

Coachella: +42

La Quinta: +68

Indian Wells: +1

Riverside County reported a 331 new cases over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 311,573 confirmed cases.

Since July 7, the county has reported 8,511 coronavirus cases since July 7.

The case rate has increased to 18.2

The positivity rate is now at 9.8%.

Riverside County hasn't reported many cases of the Delta variant among residents. According to the county's data, as of July 28, there have been 26 cases of the Delta variant reported. This data is typically updated on Wednesday, but has not been posted at this time.

Riverside County did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has reported a total of 4,667 COVID deaths

There were 567 recoveries reported since Tuesday, bringing the total up to 301,067.

There were 4 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 344 hospitalizations.

There were also 3 additional people admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients has grown to 77.

Riverside County reported an additional 3,490 residents who are either partially or fully vaccinated.

This means there are now 1,220,785 residents who are partially or fully vaccinated. This accounts for 58% of the eligible population.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported that an additional 2,057 residents are fully vaccinated. This accounts for 50.1% of the county's population, or 1,054,487 residents.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/04/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 692

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 667



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 334

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 324



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,347

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,133



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,051

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,904



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 353

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,389

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,254



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 268

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 906

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 877



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 207

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 200



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,702

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,309



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,621

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,469



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,143

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,117



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 908

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 894



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,164

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,950



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,021

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,755



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,170

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,086



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 230

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 223



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 479

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 468



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,082

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,061



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.