Coachella Valley reports 626 new cases & 0 deaths over the past week
The Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for this week, with cases nearly double what the average cases are for the area.
Over the past 7 days, there were 626 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley. This brings the total number of cases up to 52,107.
City Case Total This Week for Valley Cities:
- Indio: +129
- Palm Springs: +109
- Cathedral City: +77
- Desert Hot Springs : +44
- Palm Desert: +71
- Rancho Mirage: +28
- Coachella: +42
- La Quinta: +68
- Indian Wells: +1
Riverside County reported a 331 new cases over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 311,573 confirmed cases.
Since July 7, the county has reported 8,511 coronavirus cases since July 7.
The case rate has increased to 18.2
The positivity rate is now at 9.8%.
Riverside County hasn't reported many cases of the Delta variant among residents. According to the county's data, as of July 28, there have been 26 cases of the Delta variant reported. This data is typically updated on Wednesday, but has not been posted at this time.
Riverside County did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has reported a total of 4,667 COVID deaths
There were 567 recoveries reported since Tuesday, bringing the total up to 301,067.
There were 4 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 344 hospitalizations.
There were also 3 additional people admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients has grown to 77.
Riverside County reported an additional 3,490 residents who are either partially or fully vaccinated.
This means there are now 1,220,785 residents who are partially or fully vaccinated. This accounts for 58% of the eligible population.
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported that an additional 2,057 residents are fully vaccinated. This accounts for 50.1% of the county's population, or 1,054,487 residents.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/04/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 692
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 667
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 334
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 324
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,347
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,133
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,051
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,904
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 353
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 331
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,389
Deaths: 74
Recovered: 4,254
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 268
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 240
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 906
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 877
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 207
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 200
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,702
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,309
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,621
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,469
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,143
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,117
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 360
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 908
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 894
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,164
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 3,950
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,021
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,755
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,170
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,086
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 230
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 223
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 479
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 468
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,082
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,061
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
