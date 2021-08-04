Students at Palm Springs Unified School District to take on the classroom

News

Wednesday is the first day of school for students across Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD), and students and school staff are eager to get back into the classroom.

Last year, the first day of the school year was spent behind a computer screen, as the pandemic wreaked havoc on people's normal routine.

While some students officially made the return back a mid-school year, this year is going to be different.

All students will be returning to the classroom and there are rules each student must follow.

"We ask parents just to be patient. It's going to look different, it's going to be different. But we've done everything we could to make it as traditional as possible." warns Levaughn Smart, PSUSD Director of Security and Disaster Preparedness.

These changes include wearing a mask and washing your hands often. Classrooms will have plexiglass barriers, and unnecessary furniture has been taken out of the classroom.

Anyone on campus is required to wear a mask, whether you've been vaccinated or not.

"Please remember we ask everyone to wear a mask," said Smart. "Masks are required per the guidelines. Don't hate us, it is what it is and we have to abide by that."

At Cathedral City Elementary School, the bell rings at 8:40 a.m. First-year principal Brenda Santana said she is excited to welcome students this school year in person.

"I'm just looking forward to reconnecting with students and families and staff," said Santana. "And building relationships again and just ensuring that we're all going to be safe, and we're all going to be okay."

As you head out the door every morning and afternoon, the district is asking everyone to be aware of their surroundings and watch out for children as they make their way to school.