Mixed reactions to Palm Springs mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccine, negative test

News

Mixed emotions are pouring in after the Palm Springs City Council on Wednesday approved a pair of pandemic-related mandates for in-door dining and large events.

Local resident Jimmy Herold says he's fine with the new mandates "if it makes everybody feel safer."

However, not everyone agrees.

Palm Springs resident George Murray says while he thinks the new requirements are "appropriate" he still has concerns.

Local restaurants, bars, and those putting on large gatherings have 3 weeks to implement the changes, although some have already done so.



That includes Eagle 501 bar on Arenas Road in downtown Palms Springs.

Bartender Christopher Durbin says the bar is"very happy" to comply, adding "it's really about if the customers feel more comfortable knowing that they are in a fully vaccinated atmosphere with others who are fully vaccinated."

It's just one of several bars in this tourist hot spot that isn't wasting time in adopting the new city mandates.



While city council members debated including Villagefest in their new mandate, it doesn't look like it will be a requirement right now. However masks are a must at this outdoor event.

The new mandates will require customers and employees to wear face masks while indoors, when not eating or drinking. Customers will also have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours.



It puts more pressure on local businesses that have been dealing with fluctuating local, state and federal restrictions for more than a year now.

With new COVID-infections spiking in Riverside County over the past few weeks, supporters of the mandates, like Jimmy Herold, think they make sense.

Herold says "it makes no sense" for businesses to wait 3 weeks to comply with the mandates. He believes the community "should do it now," adding he thinks "it'll be good."

But other Palm Springs residents worry these new mandates could lead to even more restrictions in the future. George Murray says while he has "no problem providing" his COVID-19 vaccine card or even his driver's license, but "as an American" he wonders what the "end game" is.

Local business owners must now decide how they plan to verify customers are fully vaccinated against the virus.

California set up a website that asks a few questions in exchange for a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.