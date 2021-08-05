Seamless Summer Option providing free school meals for students at dozens of schools within Palm Springs Unified School District

News

Students at more than two dozen schools within Palm Springs Unified will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, because of an option called Seamless Summer.

Enrolled students at the following schools will be eligible:

Agua Caliente Elementary

Bella Vista Elementary

Bubbling Wells Elementary

Cabot Yerxa Elementary

Cahuilla Elementary

Cathedral City Elementary

Cielo Vista Charter

Della S. Lindley Elementary

Julius Corsini Elementary

Katherine Finchy Elementary

Landau Elementary

Rancho Mirage Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Sunny Sands Elementary

Two Bunch Palms Elementary

Vista Del Monte Elementary

Desert Springs Middle School

James Workman Middle School

Nellie Coffman Middle School

Painted Hills Middle School

Raymond Cree Middle School

Cathedral City High School

Desert Hot Springs High School

Palm Springs High School

Rancho Mirage High School

Mount San Jacinto High School

Edward Wenzlaff Education Center

For additional Information please contact: Nutrition Services, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264,

760-322-4117 ext. 0 or schoolmealinfo@psusd.us