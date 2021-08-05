Skip to Content
Seamless Summer Option providing free school meals for students at dozens of schools within Palm Springs Unified School District

Students at more than two dozen schools within Palm Springs Unified will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, because of an option called Seamless Summer.

Enrolled students at the following schools will be eligible:

Agua Caliente Elementary
 Bella Vista Elementary
   Bubbling Wells Elementary
 Cabot Yerxa Elementary
   Cahuilla Elementary
 Cathedral City Elementary
   Cielo Vista Charter
 Della S. Lindley Elementary
   Julius Corsini Elementary
 Katherine Finchy Elementary
   Landau Elementary
 Rancho Mirage Elementary
   Rio Vista Elementary
 Sunny Sands Elementary
   Two Bunch Palms Elementary
 Vista Del Monte Elementary
   Desert Springs Middle School
 James Workman Middle School
   Nellie Coffman Middle School
 Painted Hills Middle School
 Raymond Cree Middle School
   Cathedral City High School
 Desert Hot Springs High School
   Palm Springs High School
 Rancho Mirage High School
   Mount San Jacinto High School
 Edward Wenzlaff Education Center

For additional Information please contact: Nutrition Services, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264,

 760-322-4117 ext. 0 or schoolmealinfo@psusd.us

