Seamless Summer Option providing free school meals for students at dozens of schools within Palm Springs Unified School District
Students at more than two dozen schools within Palm Springs Unified will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, because of an option called Seamless Summer.
Enrolled students at the following schools will be eligible:
Agua Caliente Elementary
Bella Vista Elementary
Bubbling Wells Elementary
Cabot Yerxa Elementary
Cahuilla Elementary
Cathedral City Elementary
Cielo Vista Charter
Della S. Lindley Elementary
Julius Corsini Elementary
Katherine Finchy Elementary
Landau Elementary
Rancho Mirage Elementary
Rio Vista Elementary
Sunny Sands Elementary
Two Bunch Palms Elementary
Vista Del Monte Elementary
Desert Springs Middle School
James Workman Middle School
Nellie Coffman Middle School
Painted Hills Middle School
Raymond Cree Middle School
Cathedral City High School
Desert Hot Springs High School
Palm Springs High School
Rancho Mirage High School
Mount San Jacinto High School
Edward Wenzlaff Education Center
For additional Information please contact: Nutrition Services, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264,
760-322-4117 ext. 0 or schoolmealinfo@psusd.us
