Some SCE customers speaking out about big increase in electricity bill

News

When Southern California Edison customer, Brianna Kenney, received her electric bill, she noticed a $600 increase. Her home is only 900 square feet and believes a mistake has been made.

Another SCE customer said he's noticed an increase in the rates. He said a friend of his who lives in a mobile home had a $700 bill.

Both customers agree the prices shocked them and are looking for answers.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 6 p.m., hear from both customers and how they are dealing with the issue.