Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:16 AM

Some SCE customers speaking out about big increase in electricity bill

MGN ONLINE

When Southern California Edison customer, Brianna Kenney, received her electric bill, she noticed a $600 increase. Her home is only 900 square feet and believes a mistake has been made.

Another SCE customer said he's noticed an increase in the rates. He said a friend of his who lives in a mobile home had a $700 bill.

Both customers agree the prices shocked them and are looking for answers.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 6 p.m., hear from both customers and how they are dealing with the issue.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content