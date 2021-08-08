Salons in Palm Springs react mask exemption

News

The City of Palm Springs amended its indoor face mask mandate to make an exemption for services that require the removal of face coverings.

The exemption is only for those services which need masks to be removed. Such as the dentist office, esthetician, or salon.

Salons and barbershops were some of the hardest hit businesses during the pandemic. News Channel 3 reported about the reopening of salons in January of 2021. One salon owner said he was relieved to be back.

https://youtu.be/lDGernsGuZc

On August 5, the Palm Springs City Council approved new COVID-19 safety requirements for the entire city. This comes as the Delta variant continues to spread causing an increase in local COVID-19 cases.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 10 p.m., you'll hear what salons in Palm Springs think about the recent changes in mask requirements given what they endured at the beginning of the pandemic.