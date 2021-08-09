More people at COVID testing sites: What you need to know about different COVID tests

News

A Riverside County spokesperson said testing within the county is up considerably in the last month. He said a month ago, the county's testing rate was 159.6 per 100,000. The county said it currently has a testing rate of 274.2 per 100,000.

The county can't say with certainty if the increase is due to the Delta variant or the new mandate in Palm Springs, which requires proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to enter a bar or restaurant.

If you're thinking about getting tested for COVID, you have to decide which type of test you're going to do: a PCR test or a rapid test.

