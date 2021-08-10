7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Indio

News

7 people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Indio Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Avenue 42.

According to Cal Fire, two people suffered serious injuries, four sustained moderate injuries, and one person had a minor injury.

Details on what led up to the crash remain limited at this time. The Indio Police Department and California Highway Patrol continue to investigate the cause.

Police expect traffic in the area to be congested for several hours.

At this time, the northbound lane of Jefferson is blocked as is the westbound lane of Ave 42.

