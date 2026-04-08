Skip to Content
Weather

Cooling Trend Arrives Just in Time for Coachella

By
New
Published 6:09 PM

Another toasty day across the Coachella Valley as temperatures peak today, about 5 to 10 degrees above normal with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A cooling trend begins tomorrow as a low pressure system increases onshore flow, bringing gusty west winds 35-45 mph in especially wind prone areas.

Conditions turn cooler and more unsettled over the weekend, with light showers possible—though not likely--Saturday. Better chance of scattered pop up showers in the mountains and to our west.

Drier, seasonable weather returns by Tuesday and continues into midweek.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.