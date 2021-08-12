Riverside County reports 867 new cases, 5 deaths, & 4 more patients in the ICU since Wednesday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 867 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 318,681.
The county is reporting a case rate of 27.5 per 100K resident, up from 26.3 on Wednesday.
The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 11.7% to 12% over the past 24 hours.
Deaths and Recoveries
For the second day in a row, Riverside County reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths. The county has a total to 4,6749 COVID deaths.
Today, was also the second day in a row that the county reported more than 1200 recoveries. On Thursday, the county reported 1,283 additional recoveries. There are a total of 306,389 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
COVID-related hospitalizations decreased for the first time in several weeks. Today, the county reported 6 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 483 hospitalizations, this is still the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.
The county reported 4 additional people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU is 89.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,249,598 residents, or 59.4% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated. This is up by 5,751 residents since Wednesday.
A total of 1,072,590 residents, or 51%, are fully vaccinated. This is up by 3,721 residents since Wednesday.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 720
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 680
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 336
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 325
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,482
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,204
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,105
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,937
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 339
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,459
Deaths: 75
Recovered: 4,296
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 283
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 249
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 924
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 890
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 210
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 202
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,873
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,424
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,704
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,533
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,144
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,121
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 362
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 910
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 896
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,297
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 4,023
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,124
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,848
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,1207
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,109
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 235
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 225
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 486
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 470
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,096
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,072
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
