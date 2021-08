News

Coachella Valley Unified School District will be hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mecca Elementary School.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Anyone 12 years and older can receive it. There is no insurance needed. Walk-ins are welcomed, however, appointments are encouraged.

To make an appointment, call (833) 624-1097 or click here.

Everyone who gets the vaccine will get a free Starbucks gift card.