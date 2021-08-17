COVID booster shot in consideration for most Americans, how Riverside County prepares

News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering recommending an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine for all Americans. The CDC recently released a presentation about considering the possibility of a booster shot.

We recently reported some health officials supporting a COVID-19 booster shot. Doctor Vincent Rajkumar, of the Mayo Clinic, which was named the number one hospital in the nation for the sixth year in a row, said he supports the idea of booster shots.

