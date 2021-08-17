Skip to Content
COVID booster shot in consideration for most Americans, how Riverside County prepares

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering recommending an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine for all Americans. The CDC recently released a presentation about considering the possibility of a booster shot.

We recently reported some health officials supporting a COVID-19 booster shot. Doctor Vincent Rajkumar, of the Mayo Clinic, which was named the number one hospital in the nation for the sixth year in a row, said he supports the idea of booster shots.

https://youtu.be/1queM1m7sio

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m., a Riverside County health official shares what the county is doing to prepare for the possibility of administering booster shots.

