Man arrested after high-speed, suspected DUI crash in La Quinta

News

A 26-year-old man is on his way to jail after a high speed crash while being believed to be driving under the influence Monday morning in La Quinta.

The crash happened at around 11:37 a.m. near the intersection of Eisenhower and Washington.

A deputy saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through a red light and eventually crashing near the intersection, according to Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Pecoraro said the suspect then exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot. He was apprehended after deputy conducted a short search of the area.

There were no injuries in the crash, however, the suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Once he is released, he will be booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for suspected driving while under the influence and hit and run, Pecoraro added.

The crash caused a big traffic jam in the area as debris from the vehicle and rocks blocked lanes at the intersection. The road was back open by 12:30 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.