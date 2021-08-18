California to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for indoor events with 1,000+ attendees

News

Starting on September 20, California will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees.

The state currently required proof of vaccination or a pre-entry negative test is necessary where there are 5,000 or more persons for an indoor event. After Sept. 20, this will be lowered to 1,000 or more persons.

“The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”

The state also announced that self-attestation to verify a person’s vaccination status will no longer be accepted for entrance at mega-events.

The changes will remain in place until November 1, 2021.

In recent weeks, California has issued a number of new vaccination requirements as part of its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, including:

Vaccine verification for school staff. Requires all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week



Requires all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week Vaccine verification for state workers. Requires all state workers to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, and encourages local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol. Following California’s announcement, some of the largest California businesses and local governments followed suit, as did the federal government.



Requires all state workers to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, and encourages local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol. Following California’s announcement, some of the largest California businesses and local governments followed suit, as did the federal government. Vaccinations for health care workers. Requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30, 2021.



Requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30, 2021. Universal masking in K-12 settings. Aligned with guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, California was the first state to implement universal masking in school settings to keep students and staff safe while optimizing fully in-person instruction.



Aligned with guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, California was the first state to implement universal masking in school settings to keep students and staff safe while optimizing fully in-person instruction. Medi-Cal vaccination incentives. $350 million in incentive payments to help close the vaccination gap between Medi-Cal beneficiaries and Californians as a whole, significantly stepping up outreach in underserved communities.



$350 million in incentive payments to help close the vaccination gap between Medi-Cal beneficiaries and Californians as a whole, significantly stepping up outreach in underserved communities. Statewide mask recommendation. In response to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new CDC guidance calling for masking, the state recommended mask use for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.

This also comes a week after Goldenvoice, Live Nation, and AEG announced they are among a group of live entertainment companies and sports teams that will require their office employees to be fully vaccinated.

AEG also announced this week that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals, including the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

