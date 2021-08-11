Goldenvoice, Live Nation among group of LA-based live entertainment companies & sports teams that will require COVID vaccines for full-time staff

Coronavirus

Some of the largest live entertainment companies and Southern California sports teams will require all U.S. office employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among the organizations that will issue this new rule includes Goldenvoice, the parent company of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, and Live Nation Entertainment, which has a partnership with the upcoming Coachella Valley Arena in Thousand Palms.

Other companies and teams that will follow this plan includes AEG, AXS, the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers.

"Each organization has or will be implementing policies designed to expand on health department guidelines and ensure the best interests of employees," reads a joint news release.

The organizations are also working closely with public health officials to ensure that they are following or exceeding the latest guidance as it relates to vaccination, testing and masking requirements for fans and event staff in their venues.

“We must work together and across sectors to ensure that we are increasing vaccination rates especially now as we see an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to the highly contagious Delta variant,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection from COVID-19 virus, and subsequent transmission and outbreaks. These organizations are setting a good example for other companies, and I applaud their efforts.”

