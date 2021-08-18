LifeStream Blood Bank requiring workers to get vaccine or COVID test

News

LifeStream Blood Bank put into place its new rule requiring employees and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

"So the state of California mandated that all licensed health care facilities, particularly hospitals, have all of their employees vaccinated or have a COVID negative test within 72 hours," said president and CEO of LifeStream Blood Bank Dr. Rick Axelrod. "The blood bank delivers blood products to those hospitals. And the hospitals have told us that our employees would have to follow that same procedure in order to deliver our products to the hospital."

Axelrod said there's a need for more vaccinated workers.

"We have more deliveries to the hospital than the number of people that are employed that meet that criteria. That's why we put the emergency call out for volunteers," said Axelrod.

Currently, LifeStream said it's going through a community blood shortage. Not having enough vaccinated or negative COVID tested workers complicates the issue. Blood collected through donations to LifeStream flows to more than 80 hospitals in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Diego counties.

"One would think that if you're in health care, 100% of your employees would be vaccinated because they see the ravages of COVID, and then what it can do to people," said Axelrod. "But they, you know, make their own decisions based on the way they receive information."

Alice George, one of the nurses at the LifeStream Blood Bank in Rancho Mirage, decided to get vaccinated.

"My decision was to get vaccinated because it is important for me to be safe since I do come in contact with multiple members of the community," said George.

She said it's a step in the right direction.

"It's to protect each other, and to protect our donors in the community," said George.

You can donate blood regardless of vaccination status. You only need to be checked for any COVID-related symptoms. For more information on how to donate click here. You can also sign up to volunteer on LifeStream's website.