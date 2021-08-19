Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes signs off for the last time

News

Thursday marked Bryan Reyes' last day as chief of the Palm Springs Police Department. Reyes, 51, is retiring after a 30-year career in law enforcement, 27 of those he spent with PSPD.

Before Reyes went off into the sunset to enjoy retirement, dispatch put out the End of Watch call over the police scanner, recapping his career and accomplishments as well as thanking him for his service.

"Thank you, forever grateful for all of your help," Reyes responded.

What's next for Reyes? He told News Channel 3's Peter Daut last month that he's got a couple of things brewing.

"I know I will not be standing idle in retirement, but at least I'll have a little bit of a break and figure out what the next chapter is," Reyes told Peter.

You can take a look back at Reyes career and find out more about what he's got cooking in retirement below:

The search for Reyes' permanent replacement continues, however, on Monday, the city announced that Captain Melissa Desmarais serve as acting chief of the Palm Springs Police Department. She officially started on Thursday.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent the men and women of the Palm Springs Police Department and look forward to working collaboratively with the community and City during this period of transition,” Desmarais said

“We are fortunate to have a great leader with a proven track record in Captain Desmarais that can step up to serve as Acting Chief while we remain in the recruitment phase for a permanent replacement to Chief Reyes,” said City Manager Justin Clifton. “I’m confident that the police team and the broader community are in good hands with Desmarais in this role.”

Desmarais began her law enforcement career with the Palm Springs Police Department in 2002. She has served as a Patrol Officer, Airport Law Enforcement Officer, Patrol Field Training Officer, and Traffic Field Training Officer.

In 2010, she made department history when she became the department's first female sergeant. She made department history once again in 2015 when she was promoted to Police Lieutenant and supervised the Downtown Community Resource Officers.

She was promoted to police captain in 2018, and currently oversees the department's Support Services Division.

Desmarais has been honored multiple times throughout her career, including: