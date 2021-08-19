Students celebrate graduation from hospitality training program for people with disabilities

News

Students with a hospitality training program for people with disabilities celebrated their graduation on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa.

The program allows students to work as paid interns, making it a real-work based learning experience. Their conditions include autism, learning disabilities, and cognitive disorders.

Graduates trained in kitchen, recreation, purchasing and guest services.

"Yesterday, i talked to the head chef, and he hired me. said Kevin St. Clair, one of the graduates. "I felt great because I was injured eight years ago... and I've had to work through life good and bad since then and this is like a miracle."

This is the program's first graduating class in California since the pandemic began.

To learn more about the program and other services, visit: http://www.handsoneducation.net/