Second lockdown lifted at Desert Mirage high school

A handful of parents at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal reported that their children went into lockdown early Friday morning.

Students on school buses say they were told to wait away from the school until the scene was secured.

A representative from the Coachella Valley Unified School district told News Channel 3 that it was not a school shooting, but confirms an "unusual suspect" was walking near the school.

The school was placed on lockdown out of precaution, according to the district, but students were cleared to return by 7:15 a.m.

15 minutes later, the school was re-placed on lockdown for "police activity."

The Riverside Sheriff's Department says it was looking for a "suspicious person" in the area, but a representative for the department was not aware of the lockdown.

