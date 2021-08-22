Job fair for Palm Springs International Airport

News

The Palm Springs International Airport will be hosting a job fair on August 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

They're looking to fill 80 positions at 14 companies that work at the airport.

Companies like United Airlines, Atlantic Aviation, and Hertz Corporation will be there looking for anyone from customer service representatives to taxi drivers.

You're encouraged to apply online before the convention. Interviews will be done at the event. You should also bring a copy of your resume. It will be in the Primrose Room of the Palm Springs Convention Center