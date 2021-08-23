What FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine means for you, local health experts weigh in

News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first coronavirus vaccine known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA said it recognizes the approval will possibly give more confidence to people who have been hesitating to get vaccinated.

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 31% of unvaccinated people said they'd be more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine if one of them gets approval from the FDA.

Will the new approval encourage more people in the valley to get vaccinated? Will more local businesses mandate the vaccine?

