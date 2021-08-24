Now Hiring: Historic La Quinta Resort & Club looking to fill 40 to 50 positions

News

The historic La Quinta Resort and Club has been in operation since 1926 and it's not slowing down after almost 100 years. The Coachella Valley's longest-running resort is looking to add new faces to their team.

There are 40 to 50 open positions available from housekeeping to restaurant servers to cooks and more. General manager Dermot Connolly said that they have both full and part time positions open.

"What we're looking for somebody with, you know, the right attitude is somebody who really wants to please people, our business is hospitality," Connolly said.

Connolly says that they prefer applicants who have experience but they take people without experience and train them.

Connolly says that one thing that sets the La Quinta Resort and Club apart from other valley employers is the fact that about 40-percent of their employees have been with the hotel for more than 10 years. It's that longevity, according to Connolly, that makes the transition into a new job there, a comfortable one.

"Doesn't matter what department you're coming into, you can get with somebody who's been here for quite some time and they will again take you under their wings and make you feel comfortable," Connolly said.

Connolly says that they offer medical, dental, and vision insurance as well as paid time off on top of travel perks.

"We have amazing travel benefits. our team members really can go around the world and stay at hotel stay at amazing hotels from anywhere between 35 and $75 a night and get a 50% discount on food while they're at those hotels and resorts around the world," Connolly said.

Connolly says that the resort is dedicated to making sure they maintain a great work environment.

"We look after our team members," Connolly said.

They make sure they have all the tools that they need to get the job done on a daily basis.

If the La Quinta Resort and Club sounds like the right fit for you, click here to apply.