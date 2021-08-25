Desert Hot Springs Community Clean-Up Committee hits the streets

News

Crews were out early Wednesday morning cleaning up a closed down animal hospital and nearby vacant lots in Desert Hot Springs.

The Desert Hot Springs Community Clean-Up Committee, which is a group of volunteers, was out there along with crews from Desert Concept Construction, to clean-up trash that's gathered over time from recent winds and the homeless in the area.

The group cleaned up the closed Desert Hot Springs animal hospital and vacant lots between Two Bunch Palms Trail and Ironwood Avenue.

















"We decided to do this because we have a climate crisis going on in the world. and so we need to make sure that we make a dent in what's happening. and it starts with one law at a time. right? so this is where we're at," said Vanessa Bravo, a volunteer. "We're gonna keep coming out here and we're gonna keep cleaning the streets. We're going to hit as many areas as possible and make sure that we reclaim the city from the trash because well DHS deserves a little bit better than that and so does its residents."

The group hopes to continue to hold future clean-up events. If you'd like to get involved and volunteer call the city of Desert Hot Springs at 760-329-6411.