Five injured in Cathedral City hit-and-run wreck; Driver still wanted

News

Police say five people suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run traffic collision early Wednesday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved ran away from the scene. Officers say two vehicles also suffered major damage in the wreck at the intersection of Ramon Road and Cathedral Canyon Drive at 12:18 a.m.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and transported the injured people to local hospitals.

A Cathedral City Traffic team assumed the investigation but said no additional details would be immediately released.

The department asked for anyone with information on the collision to contact Police Traffic Officer Jeff Barnett at 760-770-0381 or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at www.CathedralCityPolice.com.

Tips are also accepted at tips@CathedralCity.gov.