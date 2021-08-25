Mac & Cheese restaurant opening in downtown Palm Springs

News

Palm Springs is getting a Mac & Cheese restaurant.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is set to open at 190 S. Indian Canyon in downtown Palm Springs in November.

The restaurant will be one of only a few downtown restaurants with extended hours late into the evening.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is described as a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. The restaurant serves traditional mac and cheese and sandwich options, as well as a variety of health-conscious options.

"The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches, and dessert menu – including the recently launched Cheesecake Bites. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are just a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation," reads a news release on the restaurant's opening.

On Wednesday, the South Florida based business announced an agreement with West Coast franchisee Blu Bryan to bring I Heart Mac & Cheese in the California market.

The Palm Springs store will be the first I Heart Mac & Cheese location in the state and West of the Mississippi.

“It’s exciting to be bringing this great brand to my home state,” said franchisee Blu Bryan, CEO and Founder of BMC Foods. “I Heart Mac & Cheese is a unique concept and I love our innovative take on a classic, childhood favorite food. With our customizable serving options and return to comfort food, we are responding to consumer demand while also furnishing an experience that is unparalleled in the marketplace.”

Bryan is committed to ensuring that his business also has a real impact on the community and he plans to hire a diverse and inclusive team.

“Giving back to the community is a key component of my philosophy. I will work with local charities when hiring so as to have the greatest impact on the community that we will proudly serve," Bryan said.

Bryan also plans to offer catering for entertaining and for businesses as well as food truck options for special events.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be able to put all of this together in the home that I love,” Bryan added.

For locations and more information, visit https://www.iheartmacandcheese.com/.