Banning Fire: 200 acres, 10% contained; Evacuation warning issued north of HWY 243

A vegetation fire burning behind Banning High School has grown to 200-acres. The forward rate has been stopped and as of 5:30 p.m. it is 10% contained.

The fire was first reported at around 2:17 p.m. on the 100 block of West Westward Avenue, between the school and a KOA Campground.

#WestwardFIRE 🎥 earlier at the beginning of the fire, credit Bill Thost. pic.twitter.com/8XT02y122t — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 26, 2021

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the flames, Cal Fire confirmed.

Cal Fire also confirmed Banning High School and the KOA Campground were evacuated. Cal Fire also issued evacuation warnings north of Highway 243, south of Charles Street, west of S. Hathaway Street and east of San Gorgonio Avenue.

Click here for an interactive map of the Evacuation Warning

A care and reception center has been opened at the Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Center, located at 1310 Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont.

According to Cal Fire, West Westward Drive is closed between 12th Street to San Gorgonio.

Highway 243 has been shut down on both directions between Twin Pines and Old Banning/Idyllwild Road. Officials said the roadway is expected to be shut down through Wednesday night.

There are 185 firefighters on scene, with 22 engine companies, 3 air tankers, and 1 helicopter are on scene working to contain the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.