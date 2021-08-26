Celebrate National Dog Day on August 26!

News

National Dog Day is being celebrated across the country on Thursday! From precious pets to life-saving Labradors, the day encourages people to share their lives with dogs of all breeds. Dogs are the most popular pet in America, with The American Veterinary Medical Association citing that 57 percent of households had a pet at the end of 2016.

KESQ morning anchors Angela Chen and Jeff Stahl showed off their sweet dogs as did morning meteorologist Patrick Evans. To mark the occasion, you can celebrate by walking your dog, donating to a local animal shelter like Animal Samaritans and adopting or fostering a pup!