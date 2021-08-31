Storm brings rain to east valley, strong winds throughout the valley
Multiple trees are down, there are issues with low visibility, and rain is coming down throughout the Cochella Valley.
A thunderstorm has brought heavy rain to the east valley, including North Shore which was hit hard by another storm Monday night, causing 33 power poles to collapse.
We've got another storm in the east valley. This was taken just a few minutes ago in North Shore, where over 600 customers remain without power due to last night's storm. @KESQHaley will have the latest on the new storm coming up at 6 and 6:30pm— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 1, 2021
Details: https://t.co/9Xt8RSzadn pic.twitter.com/RyYocl9hhh
There hasn't been much rain in the western end of the Coachella Valley, however, it has been hit hard by strong winds. We've had reports that trees are down in Indio, Palm Desert, and La Quinta.
Strong winds are sweeping through parts of the Coachella Valley.— Jenn Franco KESQ (@jennfranconews) September 1, 2021
If you plan to be outside in the area, avoid parking near trees, folks. pic.twitter.com/oy5o5X33Zf
The strong winds have picked up sand and dust, causing low visibility on roadways, including the I-10.
Blowing sand and dust has hit the the west end of the Coachella Valley. Here's a look at conditions at our station— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 1, 2021
Weather Updates: https://t.co/u7qYCwWfyb pic.twitter.com/fPIaXehMIg
REDUCED VISIBILITY in the east valley due to blowing sand and dust. Pull over until it is safe to proceed. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/phkDrEESQk— Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) September 1, 2021
Send your photos or videos of the storm to SHARE@KESQ.com
