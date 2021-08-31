Skip to Content
today at 6:35 PM
Published 6:32 PM

Storm brings rain to east valley, strong winds throughout the valley

Multiple trees are down, there are issues with low visibility, and rain is coming down throughout the Cochella Valley.

A thunderstorm has brought heavy rain to the east valley, including North Shore which was hit hard by another storm Monday night, causing 33 power poles to collapse.

There hasn't been much rain in the western end of the Coachella Valley, however, it has been hit hard by strong winds. We've had reports that trees are down in Indio, Palm Desert, and La Quinta.

Tree down on Frank Sinatra in Palm Desert

The strong winds have picked up sand and dust, causing low visibility on roadways, including the I-10.

Send your photos or videos of the storm to SHARE@KESQ.com or message us on https://www.facebook.com/KESQNewsChannel3

