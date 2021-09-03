Tourists flock to downtown Palm Springs for holiday weekend, unvaccinated told not to travel

News

Business in the valley is picking up ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

With travelers flocking to downtown Palm Springs for the extended Labor Day weekend, businesses are hoping for an end-of-summer boost.

"Typically it's always busy during the holiday weekend, so we'll see around this time with the restrictions," said Cynthia Perez at Maracas.

Coronavirus precautions were recently put in place in the city, with restaurants and bars checking for vaccine cards or proof of a recent Covid-19 test. Masks must be worn indoors by everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

All over town, large signs warn customers about the restrictions they will face trying to get into businesses. Many said the measures make them feel safer.

"I want to stay healthy and if I have to show my card... I don't mind," said Nancy Johnson, visiting from Arizona.

"Seeing a lot of vax card only places which is helpful, makes me feel more comfortable," said Manjor Chahal, visiting from Seattle.

Some say the precautions haven't made for entirely smooth sailing.

"There are some that do get upset," Perez said. "They really want to enjoy the atmosphere being inside and outside but we just have to be safe, for not only the staff, but also the customers who are eating inside and outside."

A new warning came earlier this week from the CDC that unvaccinated people should not travel this Labor Day weekend.

"I feel like you shouldn't go outside if you're not vaccinated," said Maria Dow, visiting from San Diego. "I wouldn't want to get Covid."

"I feel like it's not about you; it's about the others around you," Chahal said. "You don't know who's gonna be on the plane, what they're carrying, what type of autoimmune diseases they may have."