Avenue 42 between Monroe Street and Jefferson Street closed after car crash leaves one dead

Avenue 42 between Monroe Street and Jefferson street is closed after a car crashed into a power pole.

The driver of a red Subaru was found dead after they crashed into the pole just before 6 a.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No power outage has been reported in the area.

News Channel 3 will continue to update you with any new developments.