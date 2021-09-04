Food distribution for North Shore residents affected by outage

News

Imperial Irrigation District said all power has been restored in North Shore after Monday night's thunderstorm knocked over dozens of power poles.

A food distribution drive was held this morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the North Shore Community Park. It was only for North Shore residents. Anyone who attended was asked to bring their IID bill. It was a drive-through only.

The storm initially knocked out power for 1,400 customers and left hundreds of them without power for multiple days. Strong winds also brought down trees damaging vehicles, homes, and businesses in parts of the valley.

If you are still without power, you're asked to contact IID.