Labor Day weekend, more visitors in Palm Springs despite COVID restrictions

Labor Day weekend is bringing tourists to Palm Springs. Even though the pandemic restrictions are still in place in Palm Springs and cases numbers are still high, that didn't stop visitors from making their way to the valley.

Currently, everyone has to wear masks indoors. Also, to dine indoors, guests must show their vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.

State data shows there are 661 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, which is 12 fewer than what was reported on Friday. 140 of those patients are in the ICU, which is 8 fewer than Friday.

