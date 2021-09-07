TONIGHT @ 7: Candlelight vigil at Indio City Hall for U.S. service members killed in Kabul attack

News

The community is invited to take part in a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at Indio City Hall in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed during the Kabul airport attack.

Among the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives was Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, 22, an Indio native. Lopez is the son of two Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. He graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association set up a page to make donations to the Lopez family. Click here to donate

The vigil will honor all 13 lives lost in the attack. There will also be a special prayer ceremony for Marine Lance Cpl. Salvador Lule, another local service member who was injured during the attack.

On Monday, News Channel 3's Madison Weil spoke with Lule's father and brother, who said he is recovering from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Lule family during Cpl. Lule's recovery. Click here to visit that page

The vigil will start at 7 p.m. Indio City Hall is located at 100 Civic Mall.

"This is a community event and everyone is welcome to attend. Prayers and condolences to all the families of the soldiers, country, and our community. Love and hope will conquer!" Indio Mayor Pro-Tem Waymond Fermon wrote on his Instagram page.