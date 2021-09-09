Coachella Valley military veterans reflect on 9/11 and America’s response

News

9/11 20-year anniversary: Coachella Valley Remembers

It's hard to imagine anyone who's given more following the 9/11 attacks against America than our military men and women in uniform.

An estimated 3 million US veterans have served in the post 9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And many have died overseas while protecting us here at home from future terror attacks.

We’re talking with local veterans this week about the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the impacts on their lives.

Now retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Robi Yucas had just graduated Officer’s school a month prior to the 9/11 attack. His first thought when watching TV coverage of the New York World Trade Center Towers falling was to get ready for a call to service.

“Me and my class of newly-minted 2nd Lieutenants were all sitting there watching and waiting.”

Local educator and Army veteran Michelle Cherland says American forces brought us security here at home, and until now, to the people of Afghanistan.

"And you see the schools burning down and it just kind of burns down your soul because thats it." michelle cherland, us army captain, retired

“And that’s what’s terrifying because it’s knowing that it’s gone,” Cherland said. “And you see the schools burning down, and it just kind of burns down your soul because that’s it. That’s what they had and we were there for them, and it feels like we’re not. We let them down.”

KESQ News Channel 3 has in-depth coverage of the 9/11 20-year anniversary. Jeff Stahl talks with local veterans about their experiences and thoughts on the war’s end.

Watch 9/11 20-Years Later: Coachella Valley Remembers airing Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.