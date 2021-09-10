The lessons of 9/11: How local emergency responders learned from the attacks

News

9/11 20-year anniversary: Coachella Valley Remembers

The 9/11 attacks changed all of our lives, but also forced new emergency planning in America. You could call it ‘lessons learned.’

Some of those lessons are now in play in Riverside County.

KESQ News Channel 3’s Jeff Stahl toured a local emergency command center where we’re told local police, fire, and other public safety agencies work better together now to coordinate responses to any potential disaster.

Touring the center, Shane Reichardt, Sr. Public Information Specialist Riverside County Emergency Management Department said, “There’s a lot of information displayed on these walls, and like I said, a lot of meetings where we’re talking about what’s going on and trying to find the best ways to problem solve and return things to normal as quickly as possible.”

Reichardt remembers when he got a call from a friend telling him of the 9/11 attacks. “When the second plane went in. And that’s kind of when there’s a certain level of panic. 'This just got real. This just got unreal because it’s no longer a tragic accident. Somebody’s doing something.'”

Reichardt says there were many lessons learned by watching what happened in New York 20 years ago.

Watch our report on the lessons learned and what’s being done to keep you safe-- Post 9/11.

