Remembering Barbara Keating: Palm Springs resident who died in 9/11 terror attacks

News

9/11 20-year anniversary: Coachella Valley Remembers

The 9/11 attacks of 20 years ago live on in the lives and minds of anyone who was alive at the time and those who weren't even born yet. Many are still struggling with its many resulting impacts.

Palm Springs resident Barbara Keating was one of the 2,977 people who died on September 11th, 2001. She was in the first plane to hit the World Trade Center Towers in New York.

"But as time went on, of course, I'm better now. But it's still always on the back of my mind. You never know." Mary Arthen

Mary Arthen was friends of Keating at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Palm Springs and says the loss of her friend that dark day still hurts 20-years later.

Arthen said, “And yeah, it was scary at first. Is it going to happen again? You’re anticipating something’s going to get hit next. But as time went on, of course, I’m better now. But it’s still always in the back of my mind. You never know.”

News Channel 3 has in-depth coverage of the 9/11 20-year anniversary.

Jeff Stahl’s first report airs Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.