Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Prostate cancer numbers rise leading doctors to urge early screening that can save lives

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -The CDC says prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer. With prostate cancer cases on the rise across the nation local health experts want you to know how critical it can be for men to get screened to catch potential cases as early as possible. 

About 313,000 new cases of prostate cancer are expected to be diagnosed this year. Doctors say men who are 55 to 69 years old should talk to their doctors about being screened for prostate cancer with what's called APSA test.

Many wonder what they can do to prevent the onset of this condition. Official Dr. Amir Lavaf, the Radiation Oncologist at Desert Regional Medical Center explains, "Healthy diet and exercise is what we always recommend. But there is no one common intervention or pill or supplement that will actually prevent it." 

The average age of men when they are first diagnosed with prostate cancer is 67 but healthcare officials say if you have symptoms that worry you, see your doctor right away. 

Peter Daut

KESQ News Team

