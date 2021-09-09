Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau changes name to Visit Greater Palm Springs

News

The "Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau," the official destination marketing organization for the Coachella Valley, has changed its name to "Visit Greater Palm Springs."

The organization will begin operating under a new name, effective immediately. The organization also has a newly designed logo.

"The Greater Palm Springs region continues to evolve," said Scott White, President & CEO for Visit Greater Palm Springs. “The name ‘Visit Greater Palm Springs’ is direct and easy to understand, represents a call to action, reinforces the organization's marketing efforts, is more industry familiar with meeting planners, and reduces confusion about the organization’s purpose for potential visitors seeking information.”

Officials added that the new name "better reflects the organization’s longer-term vision of not only showcasing their nine cities as a premier leisure and meetings destination but also growing the tourism economy in the region."

One out of every five jobs in the Greater Palm Springs area is supported by tourism, according to the organization. In 2019, 14.1 million people visited Greater Palm Springs for a total economic impact of $7.5 billion.

"Visit Palm Springs" was started in 1989 as the official tourism marketing organization of the region.

In 2016 the organization released a Destination Development Plan outlining a strategy to reach 16 million visitors by 2026, a strategy that went beyond marketing to include increasing air service, promoting regional collaboration, broadening and improving the visitor experience, assisting in developing the local workforce, and more. Since then, the organization has continued to expand its role locally as a Destination Management Organization (DMO).

"As the Coachella Valley emerges from the deepest impact of the pandemic, the organization is committed to tourism development to support not only the local economy but also the residents, with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life for the community while providing an enhanced visitor experience," reads a news release from the organization.

Efforts include:

Building a well-trained workforce to welcome visitors and provide them with a high level of service

Continuing focus on ease of access to the destination for both visitors and residents through air service development as well as forward-focused vision on improving access by rail and car and mobility within the region, such walk-ability

Bike-ability and public transportation and providing peace of mind that our destination is keeping both residents and visitors safer with our Safer Together Greater Together Pledge.

With a new logo to accompany the name change, Visit Greater Palm Springs is also rolling out a new identity, one that embodies everything we’ve learned about why travelers find our destination to be their special place to relax, unwind, create and live healthier.

“Unlike other desert destinations, we are an oasis,” said Chief Creative Officer Jeff Miraglia. “We’ve been communicating that brand promise through our tagline, ‘Find your oasis.’ Now, we have added a pop of green to our logo mark to represent the thousands of swaying palms visitors see in all directions in our destination.”

The “Find Your Oasis” tagline was created in 2014 to represent the many reasons visitors come to the destination. The phrase both encourages and invites them to find their own personal oasis during a visit, from adventure, art, golf and recreation to relaxation, self-discovery and rejuvenation.

For more information on Visit Greater Palm Springs visit visitgreaterpalmsprings.com and follow us on social media: @visitgreaterps.