Rancho Mirage Planning Commission recommends ban on short-term vacation rentals

The Rancho Mirage Planning Commission passed a recommendation to the city council to prohibit all short-term vacation rentals activity within the city.

The commission passed the ordinance with a 4 to 1 vote, with Commissioner Shari Stewart being the lone no vote.

There was about an hour-and-a-half of public comment about this issue, with most speaking out against the ban.

The city already prohibits STVRs in areas that are not a common interest in development.

If the city council adopts the expanded STVR ban, it would go into effect on June 30, 2022.

