After backlash, Palm Springs brings back fireworks for Veterans Day, Fourth of July

News

The city of Palm Springs is bringing back two annual fireworks displays: for Veterans Day this November and next year's Fourth of July.

Veteran Robert Pantanella with the Palm Springs American Legion said the split council was wrong to cancel last summer's show in an effort to avoid trauma for pets and Veterans dealing with PTSD and pets, as well as air polution.

In May the council, made the call – voting 3-2 for a Fireworks-Free fourth of July.

"They had made a mistake and kind of overstepped a little bit, hurt a lot of people," Pantanella said. "Palm Springs has a lot of traditions, and a lot of Veterans. I think [fireworks are] really meaningful for our Veterans."

Some veterans voiced that the council's concerns weren't warranted.

"I know some of them that have PTSD and I haven't talked to one of them that objected to fireworks," Pantanella said. "They were all kind of ticked off about it."

In a 4-0 vote this week, the council decided to bring back fireworks in the city in a limited capacity.

"There are two days in the course of the calendar that are absolutely fundamental to the celebration of the patriotism of this country," said Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton."The Fourth of July and Veterans Day."

"It's celebrating Americana; it's important to do that," Pantanella said. "And what better way to do that than making some noise?"