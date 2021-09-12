Memorial ride for servicemen killed in Kabul Afghanistan bombing

News

The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Ride will recognize each of the fallen service member killed in the bombing in Kabul Afghanistan.

The heroes will be honored with military branch flags and hymns followed by a moment of silence.

The vehicle setup starts at 10 a.m. behind the Palm Springs Walmart on Crossley Road.

Organizers said to bring American and military flags and decorations. The ride out is set for 11 a.m.

Organizers also said the event will end at the Rancho Mirage Community Park, on San Jacinto Drive, with a picnic.