Child found in Palm Springs reunited with family

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Police confirmed that the found child and her parents have been identified.

Original report: 2:50 p.m.

The Palm Springs Police Department released a photo of a possible missing child found in the city Monday afternoon.

According to police, the young girl was found at around 2:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of E Palm Canyon Drive.

She is believed to be around 5 years old. Police say they do not know the child's name or whether she lives near where she was found.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying this child and her parents.

Information can be provided to 760-327-1441.