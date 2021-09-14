Missing Palm Springs man located

News

Update 10:40 p.m.

Police announced Ramon has been located

Original Report 9:41 p.m.

The Palm Springs Police Department has released a photo of a missing man last seen Tuesday evening.

Ramon Godinez Sanchez was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. in the area of the 3600 block of N Sunrise Way in Palm Springs.

Police say Sanchez is at risk due to health and mental issues.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, grey pants, and brown sandals.

If you have seen Sanchez or have any information on his whereabouts, call Palm Springs Police at (760) 323-8116.