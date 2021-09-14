One person suffers critical injuries in motorcycle & vehicle crash in Palm Springs

News

A patient has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Palm Springs.

The crash happened at the intersection of N Indian Canyon Drive and E Racquet Club Road.

The intersection has been shut down due to the crash, there is no word on when the road is expected to reopen, however a spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department confirmed it is expected to be a significant amount of time.

ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a major injury motorcycle vs vehicle accident in the intersection of North Indian Canyon and Racquet Club. 1 pt has been transported to a local hospital by AMR with critical injuries. Both roadways are shut down- avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/V9BlxT75KY — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) September 14, 2021

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

We are working on gathering additional details on this collision, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.