Three people injured after single-crash crash in La Quinta

Three people were injured, including one who was airlifted to a local hospital, following a single-vehicle crash in La Quinta.

The crash happened near the area of Fred Waring Drive and Monticello Avenue, west of Jefferson Street.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department has shut down the area. There is no word on when the roadways could be opened back up to traffic.

