Two injured, one airlifted after single-vehicle crash in La Quinta

Three people were injured, including one who was airlifted to a local hospital, following a single-vehicle crash in La Quinta.

The crash happened near the area of Fred Waring Drive and Monticello Avenue, west of Jefferson Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Cal Fire officials said two patients suffered minor injuries while a third patient was flown to an area hospital with major injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the collision.

Deputies shut down roads in the area for several hours. Traffic appears to be flowing once again.

