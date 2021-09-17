COD to require proof of COVID vaccination for on-campus students, staff in 2022

News

Students and employees of the College of the Desert will need to prove their vaccination status to attend in-person instruction or events on campus next year, with few exceptions.

This plan was announced Friday by the College of the Desert Board of Trustees,

COD community members will have until January 31, 2022, which is the beginning of the Spring semester, to submit proof of vaccination.

“The highly contagious Delta variant caused coronavirus cases to surge across the U.S., and most new infections and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Throughout the pandemic, we have prioritized the safety and well-being of our employees and students. As we increase the number of people accessing our facilities, the Board believes it is important to embrace a comprehensive strategy that includes proactive measures to reduce the possibility of the transmission of COVID-19 on our campuses.” Board Chair Aurora Wilson

"To support the health and safety"

"The College’s leadership is developing a secured system to track vaccination status and testing results. Details on how to submit proof of vaccination are forthcoming." read a release from the Board.

Helping the community get tested and vaccinated

College of the Desert has teamed up with Borrego health to help the community get tests and vaccinations during the current fall semester. You can find upcoming clinics on the College’s website, www.collegeofthedesert.edu.

Exemption conditions

"The College may grant an accommodation to individuals who have a religious objection or a qualifying disability or medical condition," according to the Board. "Those with an accommodation will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing before accessing district campuses or facilities."

