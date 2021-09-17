COD to require proof of COVID vaccination for on-campus students, staff in 2022
Students and employees of the College of the Desert will need to prove their vaccination status to attend in-person instruction or events on campus next year, with few exceptions.
This plan was announced Friday by the College of the Desert Board of Trustees,
COD community members will have until January 31, 2022, which is the beginning of the Spring semester, to submit proof of vaccination.
"The College’s leadership is developing a secured system to track vaccination status and testing results. Details on how to submit proof of vaccination are forthcoming." read a release from the Board.
Helping the community get tested and vaccinated
College of the Desert has teamed up with Borrego health to help the community get tests and vaccinations during the current fall semester. You can find upcoming clinics on the College’s website, www.collegeofthedesert.edu.
Exemption conditions
"The College may grant an accommodation to individuals who have a religious objection or a qualifying disability or medical condition," according to the Board. "Those with an accommodation will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing before accessing district campuses or facilities."
