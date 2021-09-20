Pfizer announces shot is safe for kids

News

Pfizer announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11 and will seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this age group.

The company announced that phase 2/3 from its trial showed its Covid-19 vaccine was safe and reported a “robust” antibody response in this age group.

There's no date on when Pfizer plans to submit its findings to the FDA but says it will do so soon.

“Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency.”

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, and current Pfizer board member says a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could be available by Halloween.

As for children under five years old, Pfizer says the results for this age group will come later this year.

This announcement comes the same week a study from John Hopkins University showed the lowest positivity rate in the country.

24.99 new confirmed cases were reported for every 100,000 people in California, Johns Hopkins University data found.

The State's Health Department announced 77% of California's population is vaccinated.