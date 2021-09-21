Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade postponed to 2022

News

The Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade has been postponed, organizers confirm to News Channel 3.

It had been scheduled for Halloween, the last Sunday in October, and promised Halloween-themed fun and entertainment.

No future date is yet confirmed, according to organizers with the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce and Golf Cart Parade Committee. However, they tell News Channel 3 "We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade in 2022!"

This year's Grand Marshals were scheduled to be former Raiders Head Coach Tom Flores and his wife, Barbara.

"Over the past week, we started to receive word that many of the usual Parade participants—including many of the young people who march, volunteer, and attend—will not be able to attend the parade this year." Parade organizers told News Channel 3 in a statement. "This meant that we would lose some of the staples of a great parade such as our music, our pancake breakfast, and many of the children and families who usually line El Paseo to take in the spectacle."

We’ve also heard from the Senior community, who are especially vulnerable to COVID and its variants, that they have reservations about attending an in-person event, despite the precautions we’ve planned to protect their health. We take these concerns seriously, and with the withdrawal of several other key collaborators, we knew that we were reaching a tipping point. PALM DESERT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND GOLF CART PARADE COMMITTEE

The long-running parade is traditionally one of the longest-running in Coachella Valley. Some see it as an unofficial kickoff to the 'season' in the Valley.

KESQ / 2018

KESQ News Channel 3 traditionally participates in the annual Golf Cart Parade.

