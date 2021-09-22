Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closure extended; set to reopen on Oct. 11

News

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway two-month closure will be extended by an extra week, officials announced on Wednesday.

The tram is currently closed for annual maintenance. The original closure was set to last from Sept. 7 through Oct. 4. The closure was extended on Oct. 10 with a new reopening date of Oct. 11.

There was no reason listed for the extension of the closure.

Visit pstramway.com for more on the tramway's reopening.